Psykey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS) Short Interest Update

Psykey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a growth of 182.2% from the May 31st total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 475,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CEOS stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,804. Psykey has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.03.

Psykey, Inc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of entheogenic, adaptogenic, and nootropic ingredients and formulations for its functional product lines to improve and optimize life. The company also engages in the development of technologies for the composition, bioavailability, and targeted delivery of entheogen-based therapeutics for the psychedelic market.

