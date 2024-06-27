Psykey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS) Short Interest Update

Psykey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a growth of 182.2% from the May 31st total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 475,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Psykey Trading Down 1.8 %
CEOS stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,804. Psykey has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.03.
About Psykey
