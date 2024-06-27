PT United Tractors Tbk (OTCMKTS:PUTKY) Stock Price Up 2.2%

Shares of PT United Tractors Tbk (OTCMKTS:PUTKY – Get Free Report) rose 2.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.13 and last traded at $27.13. Approximately 25,924 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 118% from the average daily volume of 11,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.55.

PT United Tractors Tbk Trading Down 0.6 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.51.

PT United Tractors Tbk Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a $2.1884 dividend. This is a boost from PT United Tractors Tbk’s previous dividend of $0.67. This represents a dividend yield of 9.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. PT United Tractors Tbk’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.01%.

PT United Tractors Tbk Company Profile

PT United Tractors Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, sells and rents heavy equipment in Indonesia. The company operates through six segments: Construction Machinery, Mining Contracting, Coal Mining, Gold and Other Mineral Mining, Construction Industry, and Energy. It also distributes heavy equipment, trucks, cranes, and busses under the Komatsu, UD Trucks, Scania, Bomag, Tadano, and United Tractors names to mining, agriculture, constructions, forestry, as well as material handling and transportation.

