Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Purchased by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 59.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,797 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Public Storage worth $26,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Public Storage by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in Public Storage by 5,450.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PSA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Public Storage from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Public Storage from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Public Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kristy Pipes purchased 2,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $278.96 per share, for a total transaction of $599,485.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,485.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total value of $109,716.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,568.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kristy Pipes bought 2,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $278.96 per share, for a total transaction of $599,485.04. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,485.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Stock Performance

Shares of PSA traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $286.55. The stock had a trading volume of 905,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,710. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $50.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.63. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $233.18 and a fifty-two week high of $312.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $282.68.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 108.99%.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

