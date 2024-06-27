Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.87 Per Share

Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, June 8th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.8671 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, July 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This is an increase from Publicis Groupe’s previous dividend of $0.78.
Publicis Groupe Stock Down 1.2 %
Publicis Groupe stock opened at $27.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.97 and a 200 day moving average of $26.19. Publicis Groupe has a 12-month low of $18.19 and a 12-month high of $29.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93.
Publicis Groupe Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Publicis Groupe
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Why Paychex Stock’s Dip is the Best Opportunity in Today’s Cycle
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- Any Pullback in Tech May Signal a Rotation into These 3 Sectors
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- 3 Stocks to Watch: Oracle, Casey’s, FedEx Signal Big Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Publicis Groupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Publicis Groupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.