Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Stock Price Up 7.3%

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 7.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.74 and last traded at $10.70. Approximately 32,514 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 199,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.97.

Pulse Biosciences Stock Up 11.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $612.94 million, a P/E ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.53.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Burke Thomas Barrett bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.56 per share, with a total value of $85,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 71.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pulse Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $242,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pulse Biosciences in the first quarter worth $109,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Pulse Biosciences in the first quarter worth $88,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 28.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 847,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,379,000 after buying an additional 189,227 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 63.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares during the period. 76.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pulse Biosciences Company Profile

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. The company offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

