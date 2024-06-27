Pulse Seismic (TSE:PSD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $2.48

Shares of Pulse Seismic Inc. (TSE:PSD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$2.48 and last traded at C$2.46, with a volume of 6106 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.42.
Pulse Seismic Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$127.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$2.30 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.14.
Pulse Seismic (TSE:PSD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pulse Seismic had a return on equity of 47.51% and a net margin of 37.42%. The business had revenue of C$8.78 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pulse Seismic Inc. will post 0.0433121 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Pulse Seismic Increases Dividend
About Pulse Seismic
Pulse Seismic Inc acquires, markets, and licenses two-dimensional (2D) and three-dimensional (3D) seismic data for the energy sector in Canada. The company also owns and manages a licensable seismic data library that consists of approximately 65,310 net square kilometers of 3D seismic; and 829,207 net linear kilometers of 2D seismic data.
