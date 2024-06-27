Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Shares Down 1.7%

Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.64 and last traded at $4.66. Approximately 20,787 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 123,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.74.

Puma Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.97 and a 200-day moving average of $4.80.

Puma Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.0538 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd.

About Puma

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides sports lifestyle products for football, handball, rugby, cricket, volleyball, track and field, motorsports, golf, and basketball.

