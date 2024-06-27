Q Investments (CVE:QI) Stock Price Down 27.5%

Q Investments Ltd. (CVE:QI – Get Free Report) traded down 27.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. 74,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 101,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

Q Investments Stock Down 27.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.57, a quick ratio of 143.57 and a current ratio of 143.57. The stock has a market cap of C$26.71 million and a P/E ratio of -1.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.29.

Q Investments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Q Investments Ltd. is a venture capital firm specializing in investments in early stage. It focuses its investments in energy sector, specially oil and gas. The firm primarily invests in equity and debt. In equity, it invests in share purchase warrants. Q Investments, Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda with an additional office in London.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Q Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.