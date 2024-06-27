Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Raised by Wedbush

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush raised their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Horizon in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.35. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for First Horizon’s current full-year earnings is $1.50 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for First Horizon’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FHN. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of First Horizon from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of First Horizon from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays increased their target price on First Horizon from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on First Horizon from $18.50 to $17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.69.

First Horizon Stock Down 1.0 %

First Horizon stock opened at $14.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. First Horizon has a 52-week low of $10.08 and a 52-week high of $16.28. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.91.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. First Horizon had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $819.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.51 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Horizon

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 278,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,948,000 after buying an additional 64,749 shares in the last quarter. Crestline Management LP grew its position in First Horizon by 100.8% during the fourth quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 400,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,664,000 after buying an additional 200,846 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in First Horizon by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,775,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $625,661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276,977 shares during the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,019,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,222,000. 80.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Stories

