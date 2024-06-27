Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for M&T Bank Co. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:MTB)

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lifted their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for M&T Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $4.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.04. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for M&T Bank’s current full-year earnings is $13.99 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s Q3 2025 earnings at $4.27 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.34 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $16.30 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MTB. StockNews.com cut shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $159.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.51.

M&T Bank Price Performance

Shares of MTB stock opened at $147.46 on Tuesday. M&T Bank has a 52-week low of $108.53 and a 52-week high of $156.65. The stock has a market cap of $24.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $147.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.72.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by ($0.11). M&T Bank had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.09 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 3.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its stake in M&T Bank by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 6,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in M&T Bank by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in M&T Bank by 2.3% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tritonpoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in M&T Bank by 2.3% during the first quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at M&T Bank

In other news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total value of $226,387.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,662.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total transaction of $226,387.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,662.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Barnes sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.11, for a total transaction of $1,471,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,545 shares in the company, valued at $5,081,914.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,553 shares of company stock worth $14,724,147. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $1.35 dividend. This is a boost from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 36.51%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

