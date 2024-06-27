Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for H.B. Fuller Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:FUL)

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of H.B. Fuller in a report issued on Monday, June 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $1.27 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.24. The consensus estimate for H.B. Fuller’s current full-year earnings is $4.33 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for H.B. Fuller’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.88 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

Get H.B. Fuller alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FUL. Vertical Research initiated coverage on H.B. Fuller in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of H.B. Fuller from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, H.B. Fuller currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.20.

H.B. Fuller Stock Performance

Shares of FUL opened at $76.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.48. H.B. Fuller has a one year low of $63.47 and a one year high of $84.31.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 4.39%. The firm had revenue of $810.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On H.B. Fuller

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in H.B. Fuller by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,353 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in H.B. Fuller during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in H.B. Fuller in the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Security National Bank of SO Dak acquired a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller in the 4th quarter worth $236,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 45,152 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,600,000 after acquiring an additional 4,077 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 7,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total transaction of $573,442.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,707.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Zhiwei Cai sold 4,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $349,071.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,324.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 7,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total value of $573,442.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,707.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,253 shares of company stock valued at $2,669,188 in the last three months. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

H.B. Fuller Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th were paid a dividend of $0.222 per share. This is a boost from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.36%.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for H.B. Fuller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H.B. Fuller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.