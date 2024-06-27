QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $4.67

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.67 and last traded at $4.76, with a volume of 769500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QS has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.67.

Get QuantumScape alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on QS

QuantumScape Stock Down 2.0 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.28. The company has a quick ratio of 10.38, a current ratio of 10.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts anticipate that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at QuantumScape

In other news, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 22,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total value of $129,008.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,207,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,906,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 22,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total transaction of $129,008.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,207,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,906,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 45,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total transaction of $257,207.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,145,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,428,055.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 490,859 shares of company stock valued at $2,768,719 over the last three months. 10.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QuantumScape

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QS. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in QuantumScape by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 235,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in QuantumScape by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its position in QuantumScape by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Baron Wealth Management LLC increased its position in QuantumScape by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in QuantumScape by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 21,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.87% of the company’s stock.

About QuantumScape

(Get Free Report)

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.