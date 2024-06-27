QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Stock Price Down 1.8%

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.67 and last traded at $4.80. Approximately 1,985,543 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 7,958,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on QuantumScape from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.67.

QuantumScape Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 4.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 10.38 and a quick ratio of 10.38.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts expect that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at QuantumScape

In related news, Director Jagdeep Singh sold 192,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.35, for a total transaction of $1,028,644.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,809,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,029,503.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other QuantumScape news, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 22,554 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total value of $129,008.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,207,500 shares in the company, valued at $6,906,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jagdeep Singh sold 192,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.35, for a total value of $1,028,644.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,809,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,029,503.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 490,859 shares of company stock worth $2,768,719. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QuantumScape

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QS. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the first quarter valued at $1,002,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 202.0% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 137,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 92,142 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of QuantumScape by 2.3% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 344,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after buying an additional 7,585 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 1.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,825,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,482,000 after buying an additional 25,347 shares in the last quarter. 29.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Further Reading

