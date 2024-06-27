Questor Technology (OTCMKTS:QUTIF) Stock Price Down 14%

Questor Technology Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUTIF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 14% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.37 and last traded at $0.37. 2,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 8,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.43.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.45.

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental emissions reduction technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and the United States. The company rents waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.

