QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $15.49

QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.49 and traded as high as $15.79. QuinStreet shares last traded at $15.68, with a volume of 265,600 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on QuinStreet from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Craig Hallum raised shares of QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of QuinStreet to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. Finally, Singular Research raised shares of QuinStreet to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.88.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). QuinStreet had a negative return on equity of 38.56% and a negative net margin of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $168.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.54 million. As a group, analysts expect that QuinStreet, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in QuinStreet in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuinStreet in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuinStreet in the first quarter valued at about $127,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuinStreet in the first quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in QuinStreet by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,647 shares during the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

