Raymond James Cuts XPO (NYSE:XPO) Price Target to $130.00

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on XPO. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of XPO from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of XPO from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of XPO in a research note on Friday, June 7th. TD Cowen raised their target price on XPO from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on XPO from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $120.70.

XPO stock opened at $105.03 on Monday. XPO has a 52 week low of $53.03 and a 52 week high of $130.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.14. The stock has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. XPO had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 3.08%. XPO’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that XPO will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other XPO news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp sold 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total value of $141,225,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,425,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,838,189.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Allison Landry sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.52, for a total value of $195,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp sold 1,250,000 shares of XPO stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total transaction of $141,225,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,425,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,838,189.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of XPO by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,923,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $956,755,000 after purchasing an additional 128,214 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in XPO by 9.8% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,203,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,245,131,000 after buying an additional 912,544 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in XPO by 3.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,492,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $548,170,000 after acquiring an additional 142,908 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of XPO by 33.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,234,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $272,699,000 after acquiring an additional 560,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of XPO by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,515,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,745,000 after acquiring an additional 463,267 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

