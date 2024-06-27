Ready Capital Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:RC)

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.
Ready Capital has increased its dividend by an average of 61.0% annually over the last three years. Ready Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 93.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Ready Capital to earn $1.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.6%.
Ready Capital Stock Performance
NYSE RC opened at $8.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.42. Ready Capital has a 1 year low of $7.93 and a 1 year high of $11.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.
Insider Transactions at Ready Capital
In related news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.29 per share, with a total value of $82,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 95,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,614.21. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Ready Capital in a report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Ready Capital in a report on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.93.
Ready Capital Company Profile
Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It operates through two segments: LMM Commercial Real Estate and Small Business Lending. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services lower-to-middle-market (LLM) commercial real estate loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by LLM loans, or other real estate-related investments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Ready Capital
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Whirlpool Stock Surges 20% on Takeover Speculation by Bosch
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- 7 Short Squeeze Stocks to Look Into for Your Portfolio
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Why Paychex Stock’s Dip is the Best Opportunity in Today’s Cycle
Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.