Ready Capital Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:RC)

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

Ready Capital has increased its dividend by an average of 61.0% annually over the last three years. Ready Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 93.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Ready Capital to earn $1.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.6%.

NYSE RC opened at $8.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.42. Ready Capital has a 1 year low of $7.93 and a 1 year high of $11.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Ready Capital ( NYSE:RC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $232.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.34 million. Ready Capital had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 8.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Analysts predict that Ready Capital will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.29 per share, with a total value of $82,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 95,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,614.21. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Ready Capital in a report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Ready Capital in a report on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.93.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It operates through two segments: LMM Commercial Real Estate and Small Business Lending. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services lower-to-middle-market (LLM) commercial real estate loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by LLM loans, or other real estate-related investments.

