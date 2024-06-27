Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Celanese (CE)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Celanese (NYSE: CE) recently:

6/27/2024 – Celanese had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $195.00 to $180.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/27/2024 – Celanese had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $167.00 to $148.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/11/2024 – Celanese had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $158.00 price target on the stock.

6/10/2024 – Celanese had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $147.00 to $144.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

6/10/2024 – Celanese had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $175.00 to $160.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/17/2024 – Celanese had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $170.00 to $180.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/14/2024 – Celanese had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $153.00 to $158.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

5/13/2024 – Celanese had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $171.00 to $176.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/10/2024 – Celanese had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $165.00 to $180.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/9/2024 – Celanese had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $161.00 to $173.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Celanese Price Performance

Celanese stock traded down $2.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $136.00. 214,612 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 707,539. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $150.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.34. Celanese Co. has a 12-month low of $109.38 and a 12-month high of $172.16.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Celanese

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. Celanese’s payout ratio is 15.41%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Celanese by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,137,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $953,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852,099 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,529,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,325,161,000 after buying an additional 1,302,758 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,809,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,300,907,000 after buying an additional 468,003 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,077,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,031,776,000 after buying an additional 354,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,337,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,761,567,000 after buying an additional 329,740 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

See Also

