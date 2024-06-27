Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Carpenter Technology (CRS)

Carpenter Technology (NYSE: CRS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

6/26/2024 – Carpenter Technology is now covered by analysts at BTIG Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock.

6/25/2024 – Carpenter Technology is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock.

6/14/2024 – Carpenter Technology had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Northcoast Research. They now have a $89.00 price target on the stock.

6/10/2024 – Carpenter Technology had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $116.00 to $125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/28/2024 – Carpenter Technology had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock.

5/8/2024 – Carpenter Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $100.00 to $140.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/6/2024 – Carpenter Technology had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Northcoast Research.

5/2/2024 – Carpenter Technology had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $90.00 to $116.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Carpenter Technology Stock Up 1.2 %

CRS stock traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $107.40. The stock had a trading volume of 335,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,065. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.84 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 1-year low of $51.94 and a 1-year high of $112.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.98 and a 200 day moving average of $79.40.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $684.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.73 million. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 4.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carpenter Technology Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is 30.42%.

In other Carpenter Technology news, SVP James D. Dee sold 23,518 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total transaction of $2,616,612.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 84,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,434,625.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP James D. Dee sold 23,518 shares of Carpenter Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total transaction of $2,616,612.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 84,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,434,625.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven E. Karol sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.57, for a total value of $3,117,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 244,126 shares in the company, valued at $24,551,751.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,678 shares of company stock worth $6,261,693. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Carpenter Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 469.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

