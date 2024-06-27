Regen BioPharma (OTCMKTS:RGBP) Trading Down 13.1%

Regen BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGBP – Get Free Report) shares traded down 13.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as 0.73 and last traded at 0.73. 1,800 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 16,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.84.

Regen BioPharma Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is 0.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is 0.31.

About Regen BioPharma

Regen BioPharma, Inc focuses on the development of regenerative medical applications in the United States. It engages in identifying small molecules that inhibit or express NR2F6 leading to immune cell activation for oncology applications, and immune cell suppression for autoimmune disease. The company is involved in the development of its products, and therapies, including HemaXellarate, a cellular therapeutic product of autologous stromal vascular fraction derived from adipose tissue; dCellVax, an autologous dendritic cell which is treated with an siRNA inhibitor of indoleamine-2,3-dioxygenase; tCellVax which is treated with siRNA to inhibit NR2F6 and the cells re-infused to the patient; DiffronC, uses proprietary siRNA in vivo to inhibit cancer growth and activate T cells; and DuroCAR comprising of CAR-T cells which is treated with an shRNA targeting the gene NR2F6.

