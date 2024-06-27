Renovaro Inc. (NASDAQ:RENB) Major Shareholder Anderson Wittekind William Sells 14,671 Shares

Renovaro Inc. (NASDAQ:RENB – Get Free Report) major shareholder Anderson Wittekind William sold 14,671 shares of Renovaro stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $22,006.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,178,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,242. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Anderson Wittekind William also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 25th, Anderson Wittekind William sold 20,000 shares of Renovaro stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total transaction of $31,600.00.

On Friday, June 14th, Anderson Wittekind William sold 50,000 shares of Renovaro stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total transaction of $79,000.00.

NASDAQ RENB traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $1.50. The stock had a trading volume of 773,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,393. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.63. Renovaro Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.39 and a 52-week high of $5.25. The stock has a market cap of $221.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 0.44.

Renovaro ( NASDAQ:RENB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renovaro during the first quarter valued at $98,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Renovaro by 904.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,916,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Renovaro in the first quarter valued at $46,000. 71.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Renovaro Inc, a pre-clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical and biological products for the human treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and cancer in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes RENB-HV-01 for autologous HIV curative treatment; RENB-HV-12, a therapeutic HIV vaccine; and RENB-HB-01, a gene therapy curative treatment for HBV.

