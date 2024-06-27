Resolute Forest Products (TSE:RFP) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $29.43

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (TSE:RFP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RFP) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$29.43 and traded as low as C$28.41. Resolute Forest Products shares last traded at C$29.43, with a volume of 356,513 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.85, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$29.43. The company has a market cap of C$2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 2.65.

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached Kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

