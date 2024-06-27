REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

REV Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 26.0% per year over the last three years. REV Group has a dividend payout ratio of 9.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect REV Group to earn $2.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.0%.

Get REV Group alerts:

REV Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE REVG opened at $24.95 on Thursday. REV Group has a twelve month low of $12.51 and a twelve month high of $28.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on REVG. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on REV Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com cut REV Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on REV Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.50 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, REV Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

Get Our Latest Report on REV Group

About REV Group

(Get Free Report)

REV Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for REV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.