Revelation Biosciences (NASDAQ:REVB) Shares Down 2.8%

Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:REVB – Get Free Report) was down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.95 and last traded at $2.09. Approximately 199,626 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 518,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.15.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.10 and its 200-day moving average is $5.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.18.

Revelation Biosciences (NASDAQ:REVB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.39) by $2.93. Analysts predict that Revelation Biosciences, Inc. will post -7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Revelation Biosciences stock. Sabby Management LLC raised its stake in Revelation Biosciences, Inc. ( NASDAQ:REVB Free Report ) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 403,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Revelation Biosciences comprises approximately 0.2% of Sabby Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Sabby Management LLC owned approximately 6.40% of Revelation Biosciences worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revelation Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immune system therapeutics and diagnostics. It engages in developing therapeutic product candidates, including GEM-SSI, a potential therapy for the prevention and treatment of surgical sit infection; GEM-AKI, a potential therapy for the prevention and treatment of acute kidney injury; and GEM-CKD, a potential therapy for the prevention and treatment of chronic kidney disease.

