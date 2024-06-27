Revelation Biosciences (NASDAQ:REVB) Shares Down 2.8%

Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:REVB – Get Free Report) was down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.95 and last traded at $2.09. Approximately 199,626 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 518,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.15.
Revelation Biosciences Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.10 and its 200-day moving average is $5.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.18.
Revelation Biosciences (NASDAQ:REVB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.39) by $2.93. Analysts predict that Revelation Biosciences, Inc. will post -7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Revelation Biosciences
Revelation Biosciences Company Profile
Revelation Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immune system therapeutics and diagnostics. It engages in developing therapeutic product candidates, including GEM-SSI, a potential therapy for the prevention and treatment of surgical sit infection; GEM-AKI, a potential therapy for the prevention and treatment of acute kidney injury; and GEM-CKD, a potential therapy for the prevention and treatment of chronic kidney disease.
