Reviewing Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) & ECD Automotive Design (NASDAQ:ECDA)

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) and ECD Automotive Design (NASDAQ:ECDA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.7% of Mullen Automotive shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.8% of ECD Automotive Design shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Mullen Automotive shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.3% of ECD Automotive Design shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Mullen Automotive alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Mullen Automotive and ECD Automotive Design, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mullen Automotive 0 0 0 0 N/A ECD Automotive Design 0 0 1 0 3.00

Risk & Volatility

ECD Automotive Design has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 836.82%. Given ECD Automotive Design’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ECD Automotive Design is more favorable than Mullen Automotive.

Mullen Automotive has a beta of 1.83, suggesting that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ECD Automotive Design has a beta of -1.67, suggesting that its share price is 267% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mullen Automotive and ECD Automotive Design’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mullen Automotive $370,000.00 78.33 -$972.26 million N/A N/A ECD Automotive Design $15.12 million 2.03 -$1.60 million N/A N/A

ECD Automotive Design has higher revenue and earnings than Mullen Automotive.

Profitability

This table compares Mullen Automotive and ECD Automotive Design’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mullen Automotive N/A N/A N/A ECD Automotive Design N/A N/A N/A

Summary

ECD Automotive Design beats Mullen Automotive on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mullen Automotive

(Get Free Report)

Mullen Automotive, Inc., an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

About ECD Automotive Design

(Get Free Report)

ECD Automotive Design, Inc. engages in the production and sale of customized Land Rover vehicles in the United States. The company also provides repair or upgrade services and extended warranties to customers. It restores various vehicles, including Land Rovers Defenders, Land Rover Series IIA and III, the Range Rover Classic, and Jaguar E-Type. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Kissimmee, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.