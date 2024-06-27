Revival Gold Inc. (CVE:RVG) Director Purchases C$825,000.00 in Stock

Revival Gold Inc. (CVE:RVG – Get Free Report) Director Wayne Hubert bought 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.28 per share, with a total value of C$825,000.00.

Wayne Hubert also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Revival Gold alerts:

On Wednesday, June 12th, Wayne Hubert purchased 3,000,000 shares of Revival Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$825,000.00.

Revival Gold Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of CVE:RVG opened at C$0.28 on Thursday. Revival Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.26 and a 1-year high of C$0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$37.96 million, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.33.

About Revival Gold

Revival Gold ( CVE:RVG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Revival Gold Inc. will post -0.0309677 EPS for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

Revival Gold Inc operates as a gold mineral exploration and development company in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Beartrack-Arnett Gold Project located in Lemhi County, Idaho; and 51% interest in the Diamond Mountain Phosphate Project located in Uintah County, Utah. The company was formerly known as Strata Minerals Inc and changed its name to Revival Gold Inc in July 2017.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Revival Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revival Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.