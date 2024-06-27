ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:LFWD) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:LFWD – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of ReWalk Robotics from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

ReWalk Robotics Stock Down 0.4 %

LFWD stock opened at $4.06 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.72. ReWalk Robotics has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $9.10. The company has a market cap of $34.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 2.12.

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:LFWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.03). ReWalk Robotics had a negative net margin of 134.52% and a negative return on equity of 35.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ReWalk Robotics will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of ReWalk Robotics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ReWalk Robotics stock. Kent Lake Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:LFWD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 157,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,000. Kent Lake Capital LLC owned about 1.85% of ReWalk Robotics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

About ReWalk Robotics

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technologies that enable mobility and wellness in rehabilitation and daily life for individuals with physical and neurological conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers ReWalk personal exoskeleton and rehabilitation exoskeleton devices; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke; AlterG Anti-Gravity System for use in physical and neurological rehabilitation and athletic training; MyoCycle devices; and ReBoot, a personal soft exo-suit for home and community use by individuals post-stroke.

Featured Stories

