Rise Gold (OTCMKTS:RYES) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Shares of Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES – Get Free Report) rose 4.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. Approximately 2,323 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 21,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

Rise Gold Stock Down 20.6 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.14.

Rise Gold Company Profile

Rise Gold Corp. explores for mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Idaho-Maryland Gold Mine property that comprises approximately 175 acres surface land and approximately 2,560 acres of mineral rights located in the Grass Valley of Nevada County in northern California.

