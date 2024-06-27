RIT Capital Partners (LON:RCP) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1,870.36

RIT Capital Partners (LON:RCP – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,870.36 ($23.73) and traded as low as GBX 1,816 ($23.04). RIT Capital Partners shares last traded at GBX 1,820 ($23.09), with a volume of 200,800 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,871 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,829.94. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,131.82 and a beta of 0.42.

In related news, insider Vikas Karlekar acquired 991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,005 ($25.43) per share, for a total transaction of £19,869.55 ($25,205.57). In other news, insider Cecilia McAnulty bought 5,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,969 ($24.98) per share, for a total transaction of £99,966.13 ($126,812.29). Also, insider Vikas Karlekar acquired 991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,005 ($25.43) per share, for a total transaction of £19,869.55 ($25,205.57). Insiders have acquired a total of 7,081 shares of company stock valued at $13,971,074 over the last 90 days. 29.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RIT Capital Partners plc is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity and currency markets across the globe. It also invests in private investments and equity funds. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the RPI plus 3% and MSCI All Country World Index (50% Sterling).

