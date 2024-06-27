RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Shares Purchased by Vert Asset Management LLC

Vert Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Vert Asset Management LLC’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RLJ. Hazelview Securities Inc. acquired a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the first quarter valued at $82,000. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RLJ traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.47. 176,804 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,276,357. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $12.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 33.79, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 142.86%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RLJ shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.58.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

