Robert Wares Buys 50,000 Shares of Osisko Metals Incorporated (CVE:OM) Stock

Osisko Metals Incorporated (CVE:OM – Get Free Report) Director Robert Wares purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.21 per share, with a total value of C$10,500.00.

Robert Wares also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Osisko Metals alerts:

On Tuesday, June 11th, Robert Wares purchased 12,500 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.21 per share, with a total value of C$2,625.00.

On Friday, May 31st, Robert Wares bought 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.26 per share, with a total value of C$13,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Robert Wares bought 48,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.25 per share, with a total value of C$11,760.00.

On Friday, May 17th, Robert Wares purchased 2,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$490.00.

On Friday, May 10th, Robert Wares purchased 87,500 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,375.00.

Osisko Metals Stock Performance

Osisko Metals stock opened at C$0.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$53.88 million, a P/E ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.22 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.19. Osisko Metals Incorporated has a twelve month low of C$0.15 and a twelve month high of C$0.28.

Osisko Metals Company Profile

Osisko Metals Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of based metal properties in Canada. The company holds interest in the Pine Point project located on the south shore of Great Slave Lake in the Northwest Territories; and 100% interest in the Gaspé Copper project that hosts the undeveloped copper resource located near Murdochville in the Gaspé peninsula of Québec.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.