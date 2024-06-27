Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lowered its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 26.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,858 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $13,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 676.7% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,984,000 after acquiring an additional 28,016 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,266,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 85,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,562,000 after acquiring an additional 4,093 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ROK. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $254.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 target price (down from $330.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total transaction of $171,412.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,204,309.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total transaction of $171,412.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,204,309.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.78, for a total value of $133,995.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,554.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,199 shares of company stock worth $572,750 over the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation Trading Down 0.3 %

Rockwell Automation stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Thursday, hitting $266.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 341,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,862. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $266.51 and its 200 day moving average is $281.83. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $249.00 and a 1-year high of $348.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.88%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Further Reading

