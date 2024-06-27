Rogers Sugar Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (TSE:RSI)

Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Shares of TSE RSI opened at C$5.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.60 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$738.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.58. Rogers Sugar has a 52-week low of C$4.96 and a 52-week high of C$5.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.14, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$300.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$303.80 million. Rogers Sugar had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 15.14%. Sell-side analysts expect that Rogers Sugar will post 0.5297347 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on RSI. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Rogers Sugar from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Desjardins raised shares of Rogers Sugar from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$6.60.

Rogers Sugar Inc engages in refining, packaging, marketing, and distribution of sugar and maple products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, liquid, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

