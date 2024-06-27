Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Trading Up 0.5%

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $58.16 and last traded at $57.42. 1,100,737 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 4,958,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.16.

ROKU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Roku in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Roku from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of -14.39 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.16.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $881.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.54 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 23.81% and a negative net margin of 15.64%. Roku’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.38) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Charles Collier sold 7,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total transaction of $409,532.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,747.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Charles Collier sold 7,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total value of $409,532.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,747.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 3,322 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $189,652.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 82,036 shares in the company, valued at $4,683,435.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,898 shares of company stock valued at $1,347,966. Insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management grew its position in Roku by 59.2% during the first quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 121,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,886,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Roku by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 82,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Roku by 240.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 41,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after buying an additional 29,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Roku in the 1st quarter valued at $1,180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

