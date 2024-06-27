Rooshine (OTCMKTS:RSAU) Shares Up 36.1%

Rooshine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSAU – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 36.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.64 and last traded at $0.64. 2,271 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $0.47.

Rooshine Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.56.

Rooshine Company Profile

Choose Rain, Inc collects, purifies, and filters rainwater into bottled drinking water. It serves its water to art shows, business meetings, college reunions, conventions, family reunions, festivals, golf tournaments, high school reunions, parades, parties/weddings, and sporting events. The company offers products through stores, small boutique locations, and its online store.

