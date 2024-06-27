Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $156.58.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

Shares of ROST opened at $148.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.21. Ross Stores has a 12 month low of $107.30 and a 12 month high of $151.12.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a $0.3675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.79%.

Ross Stores announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.10 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ross Stores

In other Ross Stores news, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $130,206.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,634.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ross Stores

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ROST. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 154.5% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

