Royal Bank of Canada Trims Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Target Price to C$9.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential downside of 88.36% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ATD. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$87.00 to C$85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$91.00 to C$89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. National Bankshares upped their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$83.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$88.00 to C$86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$88.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$80.08.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Up 0.3 %

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

Alimentation Couche-Tard stock traded up C$0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$77.34. The company had a trading volume of 422,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,436,852. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$77.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$78.74. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12 month low of C$64.82 and a 12 month high of C$87.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$74.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.85.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

