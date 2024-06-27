RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Purchased by Chemistry Wealth Management LLC

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in RTX by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 90,430,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,608,822,000 after purchasing an additional 17,351,313 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in RTX by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 65,233,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,488,752,000 after purchasing an additional 11,163,222 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in RTX in the fourth quarter valued at $690,154,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in RTX by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,309,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,157,000 after purchasing an additional 6,932,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in RTX by 129.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,061,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RTX news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $9,105,457.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,759 shares in the company, valued at $64,592,832.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other RTX news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 10,295 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total transaction of $1,049,781.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 129,120 shares in the company, valued at $13,166,366.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $9,105,457.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 636,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,592,832.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,937 shares of company stock worth $12,256,952 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RTX has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on RTX from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on RTX from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on RTX from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RTX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on RTX

RTX Trading Down 0.3 %

RTX stock traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $101.25. 6,953,699 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,547,610. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $68.56 and a twelve month high of $108.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.83.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. RTX’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.82%.

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.