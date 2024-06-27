Rune (RUNE) Price Hits $4.15

Rune (RUNE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. In the last week, Rune has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. One Rune token can currently be purchased for about $4.15 or 0.00006732 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rune has a total market capitalization of $81,374.98 and approximately $71,023.32 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Rune Token Profile

Rune’s launch date was March 31st, 2021. Rune’s total supply is 13,517 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,619 tokens. The official message board for Rune is runemetaverse.medium.com. Rune’s official Twitter account is @runemetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rune’s official website is rune.game. The Reddit community for Rune is https://reddit.com/r/runemetaverse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Rune Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rune (RUNE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Rune has a current supply of 13,516.98418437. The last known price of Rune is 4.02918681 USD and is down -3.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $46,684.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rune.game.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rune should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rune using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

