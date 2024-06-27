Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Trading Down 4.3%

Shares of Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Free Report) fell 4.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.10 and last traded at $19.10. 136,051 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 279,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on RYI. StockNews.com lowered Ryerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Ryerson from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Get Ryerson alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on RYI

Ryerson Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.93. The firm has a market cap of $660.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.62.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter. Ryerson had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 1.84%.

Ryerson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. Ryerson’s payout ratio is 29.07%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Michael Burbach acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.75 per share, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 226,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,373,746.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Michael Burbach acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.75 per share, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 226,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,373,746.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Marie Leggio bought 2,127 shares of Ryerson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,984.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,984.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ryerson

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RYI. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Ryerson by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 16,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryerson by 5.0% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Ryerson during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

About Ryerson

(Get Free Report)

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ryerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.