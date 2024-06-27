S.A. Mason LLC Buys 2,500 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

S.A. Mason LLC increased its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 122.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,545 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Operose Advisors LLC grew its position in Boeing by 122.0% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Boeing by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,721 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,272,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in Boeing by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 12,339 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC grew its position in Boeing by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Boeing by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,984 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BA stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $179.34. 760,087 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,518,118. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $159.70 and a one year high of $267.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $177.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.49.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BA. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, April 1st. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Argus downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.89.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

