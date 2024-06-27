S.A. Mason LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

S.A. Mason LLC trimmed its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive accounts for approximately 1.2% of S.A. Mason LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 947,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $900,186,000 after purchasing an additional 66,629 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at about $671,384,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 89,319.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 653,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $621,025,000 after purchasing an additional 652,924 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 656.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 457,625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $434,780,000 after purchasing an additional 397,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 394,714 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $375,010,000 after buying an additional 42,379 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:ORLY traded down $1.04 on Thursday, hitting $1,049.81. The stock had a trading volume of 11,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,165. The stock has a market cap of $61.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,019.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,032.55. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $860.10 and a 52-week high of $1,169.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.18 by $0.02. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 145.86% and a net margin of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.93 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,234.00 to $1,212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,265.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,123.64.

Get Our Latest Report on O’Reilly Automotive

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total transaction of $1,424,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,016,543.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total transaction of $6,122,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total value of $1,424,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,016,543.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.