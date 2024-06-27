S.A. Mason LLC Increases Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

S.A. Mason LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,509.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,943,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,811,000 after buying an additional 17,766,110 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,259,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,725,000 after purchasing an additional 25,791 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,841,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,653,000 after purchasing an additional 97,614 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,718,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,530,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,258,000 after purchasing an additional 47,415 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

SCHM traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $77.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,494. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.20. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $62.87 and a 12 month high of $81.74. The stock has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.