S.A. Mason LLC Invests $107,000 in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TRV traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $205.34. 39,572 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,378,666. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $212.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.25. The company has a market cap of $47.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.62. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.33 and a 12 month high of $232.75.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.75 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.62 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.32%. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 31.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $261.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, April 5th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.65.

View Our Latest Research Report on TRV

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total transaction of $776,726.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,106. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total transaction of $776,726.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,106. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total transaction of $1,064,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,515 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,843.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,635 shares of company stock worth $3,980,827. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.