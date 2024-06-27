S.A. Mason LLC Makes New Investment in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 266.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 40,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 29,478 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 122.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 31,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 17,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 746,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,905,000 after acquiring an additional 27,989 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,712,976 shares. The firm has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.20.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Further Reading

