S.A. Mason LLC Raises Stake in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL)

S.A. Mason LLC boosted its stake in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL – Free Report) by 92.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the quarter. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Essex Savings Bank lifted its position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 4,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KPP Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $291,000.

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

REGL stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.16. 41,814 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.84. ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.00 and a fifty-two week high of $56.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.62.

About ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (REGL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of mid-cap companies that have increased their dividends for at least 15-consecutive years. REGL was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

