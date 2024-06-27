S.A. Mason LLC Reduces Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

S.A. Mason LLC lessened its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,608,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,501,314,000 after buying an additional 487,180 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,581,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445,827 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,197,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,392 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,881,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,356,000 after purchasing an additional 73,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,565,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,434,000 after purchasing an additional 340,461 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 827 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total value of $87,314.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Dollar Tree news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total transaction of $87,314.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis purchased 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $136.00 per share, with a total value of $244,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR traded up $0.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $104.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,237,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,777,669. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.85 and a twelve month high of $154.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.38 billion, a PE ratio of -22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.67% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $152.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.79.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

