Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW) Shares Down 0.7%

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.86 and last traded at $6.90. Approximately 163,767 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 169,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.95.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.18 and its 200-day moving average is $7.34.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.70%.

Institutional Trading of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund by 5.7% during the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund by 33.8% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 39,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 9,946 shares during the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 50,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $756,000.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is managed by Saba Capital Management, L.P. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

