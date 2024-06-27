Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW) Shares Down 0.7%

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.86 and last traded at $6.90. Approximately 163,767 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 169,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.95.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.18 and its 200-day moving average is $7.34.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.70%.
Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is managed by Saba Capital Management, L.P. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
