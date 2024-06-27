Sage Investment Advisers LLC Buys 4,856 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Sage Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 46.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,856 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 1.4% of Sage Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Sage Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $77.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,617,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,290,653. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $66.67 and a 52-week high of $80.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.54. The company has a market capitalization of $54.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

