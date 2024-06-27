Sage Investment Advisers LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Sage Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 29.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises about 2.8% of Sage Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Sage Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LMT. Epiq Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 15.4% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 9,681 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth $209,000. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 135.0% in the first quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 12.1% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $475.00 to $518.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $485.40.

NYSE LMT traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $468.32. The company had a trading volume of 235,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,432. The business has a 50 day moving average of $464.34 and a 200-day moving average of $450.00. The company has a market cap of $112.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.47. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $393.77 and a 1-year high of $479.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $17.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.04 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 85.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 46.10%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

